Air New Zealand pilots look set to lose jobs

Up to 400 Air New Zealand pilots look set to lose their jobs as part of the airline’s plan to slash one third of its workforce.

The Airlines Pilots’ Association says it will fight the move to make 387 pilots redundant.

The association says it met several times yesterday with the airline’s chief executive Greg Foran and his team to look at cost cutting measures.

Association president Andrew Ridling said it was told by the airline that the redundancy proposal for the pilots is “the most economically efficient surplus” from the new flight schedule.

Air New Zealand has slashed 95 percent of domestic and international after its income dropped by $5 billion to less than $500 million.

Ridling said if the association cannot save every job, it will fight to ensure pilots can return to Air New Zealand if they choose.