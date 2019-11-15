Air New Zealand could cut staff by 3700

Air New Zealand could cut its workforce by nearly a third as it battles to survive plunging demand for air travel.

On current modelling, it will be looking to reduce staff across by up to 30 per cent. That would be 3750 of its 12,500 staff.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the company was more severely impacted than most by the impact of the coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

”One of the harsh realities we find ourselves facing is that we will require fewer Air New Zealanders as we move to grounding most of our international operations and paring back significantly our Tasman, Pacific Island and domestic services.”

The cuts will be across the board and in some areas there may be cuts of more than 30 per cent, said Foran in a newsletter to staff.

They could also be less given the need for a core team in some areas to keep the airline running in its current reduced schedule and for when it scaled back up.