Air industry bodies call for UK government support

Air industry bodies have called on the UK government to expand support for the sector, which is reeling due to the coronavirus crisis.

They say providing more help for aviation, and extending the duration of that help, will stave off job losses.

The Department for Transport said aviation firms could already draw on an “unprecedented” government aid package.

Article continues after advertisement

And Greenpeace said the UK shouldn’t “open the cheque book” for “polluting” sectors.

Bodies representing the UK’s aerospace industry, airlines and airports claim that if action isn’t taken now, the aviation sector in Britain could be left behind when an economic recovery comes.

At present, hundreds of aircraft are grounded, airports are operating at minimal capacity, and aerospace production has slowed.

But industry groups ADS Group, Airlines UK and the Airport Operators Association warned this could just be the beginning.

The groups, whose members include Airbus, BAE Systems, British Airways, Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic, said they didn’t expect demand for flights to recover quickly, meaning that much of the aviation workforce may not be needed for months to come.