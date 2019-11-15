Air France set to cut more than 7,500 jobs

Air France-KLM plans to cut more than 7,500 jobs at its French arm as the airline industry reels from the coronavirus crisis.

Europe’s second-biggest airline will cut 6,560 staff at Air France, with its regional French carrier Hop! losing 1,020 jobs, the company said on Friday.

In a statement, the firm said: “Recovery looks set to be very slow” due to uncertainties around COVID-19.

The cuts will take place over the next three years.

The group also cited the lifting of travel restrictions and changing customer demand as potential cause for concern in the future.