68 Fijians arrested for breaching curfew|FNU Semester break extended|Revised market opening hours nationwide|Few drivers in Nadi caught without curfew letters|20 checkpoints set up around Vanua Levu to monitor curfew|Man tests positive for COVID-19 after Fiji departure|No RFMF personnel to carry arms within Lautoka CBD|Minister disappointed with overcrowding in markets|Public Service Vehicle to cease operations before 10pm|Reduction in FNPF contribution is a positive mechanism|Dr Raju says nationwide curfew timely|Essential services to continue with conditions to be met|People not observing social distancing outside FNPF|Stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics says PM|Religious programs to air on FBC 2 platform|Man charged for spreading false information|Fiji Airways seeks interest for Nadi-Los Angeles recovery flights|EFL reaching out to Fijians who can be assisted|Almost $3m spent in COVID-19 response says Minister|No shortage of market produce in Lautoka|No new cases of COVID-19 confirms PM|Market opening hours revised|Minister clarifies FNPF withdrawals|Curfew will not restrict workers|Ministry assures safety of vulnerable groups|
Air Canada to temporarily lay off 15,000 employees

| @BBCWorld
March 31, 2020 10:11 am
Air Canada - the country's largest airline - will temporarily lay off more than 15,000 workers this week [Source: BBC]

Air Canada – the country’s largest airline – will temporarily lay off more than 15,000 workers this week, the Canadian Press reports.

The airline has already announced it would lay off 5,150 flight attendants and has put 600 of its 4,400 pilots on unpaid leave as the company struggles to stay afloat amid border closures and travel cancellations prompted by the outbreak of Covid-19.

Calgary-based WestJet announced last week that 6,900 employees would be laid off. The airline said that 90% of those lay offs were voluntary.

In the US, major airlines United and Delta have so far avoided lay offs, first asking thousands of thousands of employees to take unpaid leave, or early retirement plans. Both will be beneficiaries of the $2tn (£1.7tn) aid bill signed by Donald Trump this week, though industry executives have warned the boost may not be enough to see the crisis through.

