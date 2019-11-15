Air Canada to temporarily lay off 15,000 employees

Air Canada – the country’s largest airline – will temporarily lay off more than 15,000 workers this week, the Canadian Press reports.

The airline has already announced it would lay off 5,150 flight attendants and has put 600 of its 4,400 pilots on unpaid leave as the company struggles to stay afloat amid border closures and travel cancellations prompted by the outbreak of Covid-19.

Calgary-based WestJet announced last week that 6,900 employees would be laid off. The airline said that 90% of those lay offs were voluntary.

In the US, major airlines United and Delta have so far avoided lay offs, first asking thousands of thousands of employees to take unpaid leave, or early retirement plans. Both will be beneficiaries of the $2tn (£1.7tn) aid bill signed by Donald Trump this week, though industry executives have warned the boost may not be enough to see the crisis through.