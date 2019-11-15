Agriculture Ministry strives to improve business with Indonesia

The Agriculture Ministry continues to tap into new opportunities that will maximize bilateral trade and import substitution of agricultural products with the Indonesian market.

Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass during the second Fiji – Indonesia Business and Trade meeting last night highlighted the discussions that have set a platform for Indonesian partners to establish commercial ventures on agriculture in the country.

He adds this venture has been a lot easier recently, after the government announced attractive incentive packages in this financial year to lure overseas investors and boost investor confidence particularly, in agriculture.

Article continues after advertisement

“What are the opportunities here for coming and investing in the Agriculture sector in Fiji. At the same time, there is a much-growing demand for Fijian agricultural products out of Fiji. For us, it’s about the ability to meet the demand. So, our challenge is not finding the market, our challenge is meeting the demand currently available in the market and that’s what we are trying to achieve.”

Meanwhile, the discussions also highlighted investment opportunities in consumer goods, fishery, and pharmaceutical.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Craig Strong stated on working closely with the Indonesian government to create the presence of Fijian products and investment prospects globally.