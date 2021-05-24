Agriculture Ministry sets export target

The Agriculture Ministry aims to raise the value of exports of fresh and chilled produce to half a billion dollars over the next ten years.

Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says in 2020, they exported fresh and chilled produce, vegetables, and root crops worth $106 million.

He adds this was slightly higher than the sugar export for the same period, which shows the viability of the sector.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister is optimistic that this ten-year target will be achieved, considering the increasing number of Fijians who are engaged in the agriculture sector.

“This target will only be possible if we can all rally behind this approach of agriculture and government to take advantage of our brand image in export markets of Australia and New Zealand and get the foreign currency into the country.”

Doctor Reddy highlighted, the revenue earned will be circulated within our country, which will not only foster economic activity but contribute to household income.

Meanwhile, the $250 agriculture assistance for farmers who felt the brunt of flooding three weeks ago closed on Wednesday and the disbursement of funds will be carried out early next month.