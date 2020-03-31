Agriculture Ministry distributed DDA forms

The Ministry of Agriculture has distributed Detailed Damage Assessment forms to all Turaga ni Koro of the Central Division.

This is part of their Cyclone Relief Rehabilitation Program.

Forms will be filled by the Turaga ni Koro and a team will carry out assessments on the villages and in particular their farms impacted by Cyclone Harold.

This will not be a handout to farmers but thorough assessments will be carried out before declaring whether assistance is required on the farm or not.

The Ministry has urged all the Turaga ni Koro to avoid giving false information because the team will carry out analysis on the farms for record purposes.

Villages covered were from all the impacted areas of the Central Division.

