Agriculture has the potential to be Fiji’s backbone: Dass

With COVID-19 heavily impacting Fiji’s tourism sector there’s potential for the Agriculture industry to be the backbone of the economy.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Ritesh Dass says a significant amount of investment and planned activities are in the pipeline to achieve this.

Dass says the impacts of the pandemic can be mitigated through growth in the agriculture sector.

“There’s a lot of focus on crop at the moment but similarly livestock also has a significant role to play in Fiji. We are self-sustainable when it comes to poultry or pigs, cattle and dairy is an area where we’re looking at as well.”

He says COVID-19 has made Fijians realize that food is a necessity and there’s a lot of potential in the industry.

“The Ministry of Agriculture has got an inspiration of going beyond what we’re currently been doing. A lot of activities has taken place and what I am pleased to see is that there’s a pronounced interest from all sectors and people .”

Meanwhile, the Agricultural Marketing Authority says it is working with Government and local farmers in making agriculture a leading industry.