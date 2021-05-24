Agricultural export not impacted by COVID-19

Agricultural exports have not been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The sector noted a 25.8 percent increase in exports last year which raked in $106 million.

The Ministry of Agriculture expects the figures to improve further this year.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Ritesh Dass [Source: Africulture Fiji/Twitter]

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Ritesh Dass says despite a number of constraints farmers are able to export their produce through the Ministry.

“I would term this as a significant achievement despite the fact that we were facing the Covid-19 pandemic and despite these constraints, we were able to achieve growth in our exports.”

The Ministry is also working with farmers to diversify production as demand for Fijian produce is increasing.

Commodities in demand include kava, dalo, turmeric, ginger, vegetables, cassava, eggs and eggplants.

