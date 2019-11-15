Fiji’s agriculture sector has big shoes to fill with traditional income generating sectors bringing almost no value to the economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a shutdown of the tourism industry and remittances have also dropped substantially.

Economist Dr Rohit Kishore says while government measures to boost agriculture are much needed, the gap in national revenue may be too wide.

“It’s not that big. I don’t see any agricultural sector stepping in to replace tourism, to replace remittances. The government is doing good, the people in the sector are doing good but the sector is not that big”.

Fiji’s commercial agriculture market consists mainly of fisheries, timber, sugar, bottled water and gold.

In 2017, agriculture made up about 14% of Fiji's Gross Domestic Product, while tourism accounted for almost 70%.
























