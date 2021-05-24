Agencies to monitor non-compliance

Fijians have been warned that re-opening of businesses at 70 percent capacity from Monday does not mean that COVID safe measures can be ignored.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says unnecessary movement must still be avoided, and all protocols must be followed while out in public.

“If you don’t have to move, please don’t. If you don’t have to travel, don’t do it unnecessarily. Just because you can now around doesn’t mean you have to. We’ve issued 57 infringement notices, 33 have been individuals and 24 traders.”

The FCCC will team up with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Commerce, town and city councils and the Fiji Police Force to monitor shoppers and retailers from Monday.

Teams will also keep a close watch on businesses which have close interaction between clients and service providers.

“We want to ensure that there’s always people on the ground. We take out cue from the Ministry of Health because they have classified businesses into various risk categories. We won’t visit each and every shop, we’ll use a risk-based approach.”

Abraham says people who are planning to visit shops from Monday should in-fact heighten their COVID safe practice of wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance.

All workplaces, tertiary institutions, houses of worship, hotels, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, gyms, pools, and tattoo parlors will open at 70 percent capacity but only for fully vaccinated people.