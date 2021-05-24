AG launches recycled-PET bottles

The launch of Fiji Water’s 100 percent recycled-PET bottles will contribute to Fiji’s overall commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

This was highlighted by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday, adding that it will also build resilience.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that this initiative directly supports the government’s commitment to modernizing the economy through sustainable measures.

“This very well fits in with the government’s objective in terms of achieving a sustainable society, repositioning ourselves as a small island nation-state”.



Fiji Water Senior Vice President Operations Ed Sutter says recycled plastics are one way to ensure that we are participating in the circular economy, encouraging recycling and reuse.



He adds that while making PET bottles is more expensive and complicated, Fiji Water is delighted to make this significant investment, which drives the recycling loop.



