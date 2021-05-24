Home

Business

AG launches recycled-PET bottles

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 2, 2022 4:15 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The launch of Fiji Water’s 100 percent recycled-PET bottles will contribute to Fiji’s overall commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

This was highlighted by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday, adding that it will also build resilience.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that this initiative directly supports the government’s commitment to modernizing the economy through sustainable measures.

Article continues after advertisement

“This very well fits in with the government’s objective in terms of achieving a sustainable society, repositioning ourselves as a small island nation-state”.


[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji Water Senior Vice President Operations Ed Sutter says recycled plastics are one way to ensure that we are participating in the circular economy, encouraging recycling and reuse.


[Source: Fijian Government]

He adds that while making PET bottles is more expensive and complicated, Fiji Water is delighted to make this significant investment, which drives the recycling loop.


[Source: Fijian Government]

