AG confident in Vodonaivalu’s leadership

The Attorney General has commended the appointment of the new Fiji National Provident Fund Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says he is confident that Vodonaivalu’s leadership can drive positive, people-first management and meeting the pressing needs of those most vulnerable.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fund’s partnership with the government through the pandemic has eased the burden on affected families and kept Fiji on a sustainable path to economic recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

The Attorney General says this crisis represents an opportunity for the Fund to become more member-centric than ever.