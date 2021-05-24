Business
AG confident in Vodonaivalu’s leadership
August 5, 2021 12:43 pm
Fiji National Provident Fund Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [File Photo]
The Attorney General has commended the appointment of the new Fiji National Provident Fund Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu.
Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says he is confident that Vodonaivalu’s leadership can drive positive, people-first management and meeting the pressing needs of those most vulnerable.
Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fund’s partnership with the government through the pandemic has eased the burden on affected families and kept Fiji on a sustainable path to economic recovery.
The Attorney General says this crisis represents an opportunity for the Fund to become more member-centric than ever.
