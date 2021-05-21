Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Rakiraki containment zone lifted|Officers caught drinking kava at roadblock|Muanikoso family followed protocol|RFMF and Police to monitor Nadali short cuts|PS denounces misinformation|Education will not be a COVID-19 casualty: Akbar|Essential services will be provided within Sawani borders|Fiji pre-positioning itself for post COVID-19|Self-isolate if you are told says Health Ministry|Police warns people against crossing containment borders|Barbershops in Labasa issued closure notice|Pearl Resort declared a quarantine facility|Students face challenges with online learning|Air New Zealand cancelled freight flight to Fiji|Five new cases in Muanikoso, as security man poses high risk|Four arrested for operating non-essential business|Second dose of vaccination begins|Police looking into claims made by Raiwaqa woman|Nadali residents live in fear as COVID cases increase|Health Ministry receives emergency hygiene supplies|Navua restaurants still non-compliant|Changes to services at Twomey Hospital|Fiji focuses on restoring agricultural land|Add value to climate conversations says Gibson|COVID-19 and climate change battle is on says PM Bainimarama|
Full Coverage

Business

Affordable Smartphone to assist COVID tracing

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 11:45 am

Vodafone Fiji has stepped in to support the government’s initiative to ensure that as many Fijians as possible have the careFiji App.

The telecommunication company is providing smartphones at heavily subsidized prices.

This will ensure that people who may need to go out and about in public places to conduct their daily chores have a smartphone with careFiji App installed.

Article continues after advertisement

The smartphone is available at all Vodafone, Valuefone and Mr. Mobile outlets.

Additionally, for the convenience of the public major supermarket chains have also stepped in to support the initiative.

The Smartphones can be bought from Shop n Save, New World, Extra Supermarket, RB Patel and Max Value.

Fijians can also purchase the phone from Vodafone’s Vitikart platform to avoid crowding at shops and it will be delivered to their homes.

The Ministry of Health has stressed on the importance of the App in contact tracing and early detection of possible COVID-19 cases in Fiji.

Additionally, the Ministry for Commerce and Trade is working with the Ministry of Economy and other key stakeholders to roll out a set of COVID safe business guidelines and practices, which will help businesses progressively open during this period.

To support this, the Ministry is working with Digital Fiji in developing a QR Scan feature on the careFiji App, which should be rolled out in the next couple of weeks.

This will require customers to have a smartphone with the careFiji App enabled to access essential and approved non-essential services, including shopping at supermarkets and pharmacies.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.