Affordable Smartphone to assist COVID tracing

Vodafone Fiji has stepped in to support the government’s initiative to ensure that as many Fijians as possible have the careFiji App.

The telecommunication company is providing smartphones at heavily subsidized prices.

This will ensure that people who may need to go out and about in public places to conduct their daily chores have a smartphone with careFiji App installed.

The smartphone is available at all Vodafone, Valuefone and Mr. Mobile outlets.

Additionally, for the convenience of the public major supermarket chains have also stepped in to support the initiative.

The Smartphones can be bought from Shop n Save, New World, Extra Supermarket, RB Patel and Max Value.

Fijians can also purchase the phone from Vodafone’s Vitikart platform to avoid crowding at shops and it will be delivered to their homes.

The Ministry of Health has stressed on the importance of the App in contact tracing and early detection of possible COVID-19 cases in Fiji.

Additionally, the Ministry for Commerce and Trade is working with the Ministry of Economy and other key stakeholders to roll out a set of COVID safe business guidelines and practices, which will help businesses progressively open during this period.

To support this, the Ministry is working with Digital Fiji in developing a QR Scan feature on the careFiji App, which should be rolled out in the next couple of weeks.

This will require customers to have a smartphone with the careFiji App enabled to access essential and approved non-essential services, including shopping at supermarkets and pharmacies.