Affected Fijians think outside the box

Fijians continue to think outside the box especially when fending for their families.

With current times being difficult for many due to the ripple effects of COVID-19, people are still resilient in the face of uncertainty.

One, in particular, is Saweni roadside stall owner Salesh Ram who says they are not just sitting back and waiting for assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

Ram left his previous job due to reduced hours.

“Yeah since we started it’s been going good, like every day we are making something.”

Another stall owner Mansoor Ali says, opening up his new business has created two employment opportunities.

“Fulfilling their families because there’s also a widow working for me and they are saying it’s good they are surviving looking after their families.”

Ali says it may not be much, however, the families are grateful that due to the opportunity they can earn an income.