Adevinta wins auction to buy eBay's classified ads unit for nearly $9 billion

Reuters
July 21, 2020 6:46 am
Norway’s Adevinta has won the auction to buy the bulk of eBay’s classified ads unit for nearly $9 billion. [Source: Yahoo Finance]

Norway’s Adevinta has won the auction to buy the bulk of eBay’s classified ads unit for nearly $9 billion.

This with the U.S. e-commerce firm planning to keep a minority stake, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The acquisition comes as the coronavirus crisis boosts demand for online marketplaces, with consumers turning to online shopping due to prolonged lockdowns and social distancing measures in most countries.

Ebay’s classified business includes brands such as Gumtree and Kijiji, and offers online ads to more than 1,000 cities around the world.

The unit posted operating income of $83 million and revenue of $248 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Activist investors Elliott Management Corp and Starboard Value had been pushing eBay to sell the unit and its ticket sales business since last January as part of a plan that could double the company’s value.

eBay will get a near 2 billion euro ($2.3 billion) tax benefit by keeping an interest in the business and rolling over its equity – a key change in strategy, the source said.

