Additional assistance announced by RBF

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 26, 2021 12:42 pm
Governor Ariff Ali.

An additional $200m will be injected into the Import Substitution and Export Finance Facility by the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

The ISEFF was established in 2010 to support exports, encourage more import substitution industries, renewable energy as well as public transportation.

Businesses in the agricultural sector producing goods which reduce imports can also tap into this assistance.

Governor Ariff Ali says the additional amount was approved by the board yesterday.

Ali also says loans already disbursed under this facility amount to around $300m.

The Facility is available through approved commercial banks, the Fiji Development Bank and LCIs.

 

