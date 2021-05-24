ADB reclassifies Fiji to group B countries

Fiji will now be able to access concessional financing from the Asian Development Bank following the reclassification from Group C to group B countries.

Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder says this has only been possible after almost five years of negotiations and international lobbying by the Fijian Government.

Gounder says despite being an upper-middle-income country, Fiji’s vulnerability to natural disasters is one of the key factors the ADB has considered as part of the reclassification, amongst others including the COVID-19 induced economic challenges.

The ADB has now joined the World Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency who not too long ago also classified Fiji to be eligible for concessional financing.

Fiji in the last two fiscal years has accessed over $900 million in concessional debt from the World Bank IDA and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Gounder says having access to the highly concessional financing during this challenging period has greatly assisted Fiji in managing Government finances, bringing down the cost of debt and achieving significant improvements in refinancing risk given our ability to access long term debt with terms up to 40 years, including a grace period of 10 years and near zero interest rates.

He adds these concessional loans have a large grant element of up to 60 percent and cannot be directly compared to debt accessed at market rates before the reclassification about three years ago.

Apart from this, Gounder adds it is important to note that the public debt debate in Fiji or in any other country now cannot happen in isolation and with incorrect debt statistics as seen recently.



Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder

The PS says it has to be seen in the context of the COVID-19 crisis, a once in a 100 year economic shock, and Fiji’s economic and fiscal response to the crisis in the last two years.

He stresses that the COVID-19 crisis had a devastating impact on the economy, jobs, socio-economic landscape and public finances and Fiji has never had an economic crisis of this magnitude.

Therefore, Gounder says the recent increase in public debt and the COVID-19 crisis is intrinsically linked and this contextualization is critically important to undertake any meaningful analysis on public debt.

He adds the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters affecting Fiji also has a similar relevance.

The multilateral agencies like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and bilateral partners like the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Australia and New Zealand supported with highly concessional financing and budget support grants which reaffirmed that the countercyclical response to the crisis was appropriate.

Looking ahead, Gounder says as Fiji comes out of the crisis, public debt to GDP ratio has to be put on a downward trajectory and a mix of policies ranging from supporting a private sector led economic recovery, tax reforms, expenditure readjustment and other broader public sector reforms has to be pursued.