ADB acknowledged for continuous support

[File Photo]

The Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has thanked the Asian Development Bank for their continuous support to Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they also plan to work very closely with ADB in other areas they are looking at, which will also complement other finances like the World Bank.

The Minister for Economy says they also have a number of bilateral relations with the ADB, which has helped cushion a number of impacts following the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“This has been on the back of numerous other arrangements we have with ADB, including technical support, capacity building, and there’s been some grant funding being given, in particular during the pandemic period in terms of assisting the Ministry of Health and our ability to respond to those challenges.”

Meanwhile, the ADB and the Economy Ministry last week signed a $150 million loan agreement to enhance economic recovery and boost business productivity.