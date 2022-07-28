ACTON Fiji thrives in the ICT sector

ACTON Fiji PTE Limited team.

ACTON Fiji PTE Limited, advanced cloud technologies have secured over 20 local and 10 international customers in their five-year journey, which shows the potential of a software company in Fiji.

While embarking on their 5th anniversary yesterday, company director Sobha Reddy said the pandemic did not deter them from taking up the new challenge.

“We sort of took some measures which enabled us to cut costs, because obviously there was a drop in, you know projects, there was dropping work coming from the overseas market”

She adds that the pandemic has changed the dynamics of business operations and technology companies like theirs benefit.

Meanwhile, according to Director Sanjesh Kumar, technology is an enabler in Fiji’s transition from an industrial to a knowledge-based economy.

“A lot of things that actually take place today are around information sharing around knowledge-tasks, knowledge activities, and knowledge-jobs, and we are also seeing a radical shift from what used to be a product-driven industry to a service-driven industry.”

The company started in 2017 with 14 employees and currently employs 30 Fijians.