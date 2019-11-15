ACCF pays out more than $10m in compensation

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has paid out more than $10m in compensation.

This was paid out to victims and families of motor vehicle, employment and school accidents.

These compensations were paid out since the introduction of the no-fault compensation scheme which came into force from 1st January 2018.

Chief Executive Officer, Parvez Akbar says the amount of compensation being paid under the Accident Compensation scheme is significantly more than what was being paid prior to the introduction of the scheme.

He adds that the ACCF team have continued to work hard to ensure that victims of accidents and their families receive compensation in a timely manner.

He says the workers who have received compensation for injuries suffered as a result of an employment accident, have recently either lost their jobs or have had their hours of work reduced due to the impact of COVID-19.

Akbar says these compensation has been very timely for them given their financial position, and they expressed their gratitude for these payments.

