ACCF pays out $15.5m

A total of $15.5 million has been paid out by the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji to victims of accidents since January 2018.

The total sum sees victims of motor vehicle accidents, getting a total of $13,164,500, followed by employment accidents standing at $2,220,000

Payout to those under the school accidents stands at $141,000.

ACCF Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar, says to date they received 2,307 applications as follows.

There has been 1020 applications for motor vehicle accidents, employment accidents stand at 1128, while school accidents are at 159.