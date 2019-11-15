Accenture: ‘Every business will be a health business’

Consultancy firm Accenture says all firms will have to be focused on health even after the coronavirus outbreak ends.

Theme parks taking guests’ temperatures to factories using thermal scanners could become permanent fixtures.

“We used to say every business will be a digital business,” said Gianfranco Casati, Accenture’s chief executive for growth markets.

“But today we say every business will be a health business.”

Mr Casti gave the example of Ferrari which has launched its “Back on Track” plan developed with a pool of virologists and health experts to create a safe working environment for its employees.

He predicts that other companies may be required to put in place various conditions for people to return to work, such as having an onsite medical team.

“Companies will need to invest in health resources to make their employees feel safe. Thankfully, technology can help them get there.”