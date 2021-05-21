Academy for women entrepreneurs program launched

Around 170 women entrepreneurs and early-stage business owners will receive blended online and in person instruction in business and marketing.

The training will be provided under the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs program.

The United States Chargé d’Affaires Tony Greubel welcomed over 100 Fijian women entrepreneurs virtually to celebrate the launch of the program for this year.

Seven groups of 20-25 women throughout Viti Levu and Vanua Levu will start workshops this month.

The U.S. Embassy has partnered with the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council, and Makoi Women’s Vocational Centre to manage the AWE program.

U.S. State Department funding of over $46,800 will provide opportunities for these to learn skillsets that can be directly and immediately applied to creating or enhancing their business.