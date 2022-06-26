Business

Abortion ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena

Associated Press

June 26, 2022 10:32 am

This Sept. 20, 2017, file photo shows a sign at the Disney store on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France. The Supreme Court’s decision to end the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion has catapulted businesses of all types into the most divisive corner of politics. A rash of iconic names including The Walt Disney Company, Facebook parent Meta, and Goldman Sachs announced they would pay for travel expenses for those who want the procedure but can't get it in the states they live in. [Source: AP]

The Supreme Court’s decision to end the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion has catapulted businesses of all types into the most divisive corner of politics.

Some companies that stayed silent last month — when a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to Politico — spoke up for the first time Friday, including The Walt Disney Company, which said it will reimburse employees who must travel out of state to get an abortion.

Facebook parent Meta, American Express, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs also said they would cover employee travel costs while others like Apple, Starbucks, Lyft and Yelp reiterated previous announcements taking similar action. Outdoor clothing maker Patagonia went so far as to post on LinkedIn Friday that it would provide “training and bail for those who peacefully protest for reproductive justice” and time off to vote.

Article continues after advertisement

But of the dozens of big businesses that The Associated Press reached out to Friday, many like McDonald’s, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Tyson and Marriott did not respond. Arkansas-based Walmart — the nation’s largest employer with a good portion of its stores in states that will immediately trigger abortion bans following the Friday’s Supreme Court ruling — also kept quiet.

Meanwhile, the Business Roundtable, an organization that represents some of the nation’s most powerful companies, said it “does not have a position on the merits of the case.”

A lot is at stake for companies, many of which have publicly pledged to promote women’s equality and advancement in the workplace. For those in states with restrictive abortion laws, they could now face big challenges in attracting college-educated workers who can easily move around.

Luis von Ahn, the CEO of the language app Duolingo, sent a tweet Friday aimed at lawmakers in Pennsylvania, where the company is headquartered: “If PA makes abortion illegal, we won’t be able to attract talent and we’ll have to grow our offices elsewhere.”

The ruling and the coming patchwork of abortion bans also threatens the technology boom in places like Austin, Texas as companies like Dell — which was already becoming more flexible to remote work because of the tight labor market — struggle to recruit newly minted tech graduates to their corporate hubs, said Steven Pedigo, a professor who studies economic development at the University of Texas at Austin.

“Rather than stay in Austin, do you go to New York or Seattle or the Bay Area? I think that’s a real possibility,” Pedigo said. “It becomes much more challenging, particularly when you’re looking at a young, progressive workforce, which is what technology workers tend to be.”

Emily M. Dickens, chief of staff and head of government affairs for the Society for Human Resource Management, said in a statement that nearly a quarter of organizations in a recent poll agreed that offering a health savings account to cover travel for reproductive care in another state will enhance their ability to compete for talent.

“But how these policies interact with state laws is unclear, and employers should be aware of the legal risks involved,” she said.

Dickens noted that companies that use third-party administrator to process claims on their behalf — typically big employers — are subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act rather than state law. But companies that have to buy their own health insurance for their employees — typically small businesses — are subject to state regulations and have less flexibility in designing benefits.

Offering to cover travel expenses could also make companies a target for anti-abortion lawmakers. In March, Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, a Republican, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Citigroup, saying he would propose legislation barring localities in the state from doing business with any company that provides travel benefits for employees seeking abortions.

In his concurring opinion released Friday, Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested it would be unconstitutional for a state to bar residents from traveling to another state to get an abortion.

“In my view, the answer is no based on the constitutional right to interstate travel,” Kavanaugh wrote.

But a corporation’s right to fund what would be an illegal act in another state is still questionable, argues Teresa Collett, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas.

“That’s not an interstate commerce question, per se,” she said. “So you’d need the right plaintiff.”

Meanwhile, tech companies are facing tough questions about what they’ll do if some of their millions of customers in the U.S. are prosecuted for having an abortion. Services like Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft routinely hand over digital data sought by law enforcement agencies pursuing criminal investigations. That’s raised concerns from privacy advocates about enforcers of abortion laws tapping into period apps, phone location data and other sensitive online health information.

A letter Friday from four Democrats in Congress called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the phone-tracking practices of Google and Apple, warning that location identifiers used for advertising could fall into the hands of prosecutors or bounty hunters looking “to hunt down women who have obtained or are seeking an abortion.”

The Supreme Court ruling comes at a time when companies have become increasingly reliant on women to fill jobs, and especially as they face a nationwide labor shortage. Women now account for nearly 50% of the U.S. workforce, up dramatically from 37.5% in 1970 — three years before the Supreme Court ruled abortions to be legal in Roe vs. Wade — according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Denied access to abortion could hit low-income workers the hardest because they’re typically in jobs with fewer protections and that are also demanding, from loading groceries onto store shelves to working as a health aide.

“As a direct result of this ruling, more women will be forced to choose between paying their rent or traveling long distances to receive safe abortion care,” said Mary Kay Henry, international president of the Service Employees International Union, which represents nearly 2 million janitors, health care workers and teachers in the U.S. “Working women are already struggling in poverty-wage jobs without paid leave and many are also shouldering the caregiving responsibilities for their families, typically unpaid.”

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants told The Associated Press that the ruling was “devastating.”

“It cuts to the core of all the work that our union has done for 75 years,” she said. “This decision is not about whether or not someone supports abortion. That’s the distraction … This is about whether or not we respect the rights of women to determine their own future.”

Maurice Schweitzer, a professor at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, said the handful of companies are taking a stand on the court’s ruling because their customers and employees are expecting them to speak out.

“We’re in this moment in time where we’re expecting corporate leaders to also be leaders in the political sphere,” he said. “A lot of employees expect to work in companies that not only pay them well, but whose values are aligned with theirs.”

But the vast majority of executives will likely avoid the thorny topic and focus on things like inflation or supply chain disruptions, he said.

That, too, comes with risks.

“They can either support travel for out-of-state care and risk lawsuits and the ire of local politicians, or they can not include this coverage and risk the ire of employees,” Schweitzer said.

Only four honoring contributions

Pacific continue to face intense natural disasters

2050 Strategy for Blue Pacific top on agenda

Seafarers’ crucial part of maritime industry

Informal waste pickers need recognition

Ro Teimumu back in politics

Two return negative for monkeypox

Over 3,000 domestic violence cases so far this year

Unity Fiji is coalition partner of choice: Gavoka

Three new provisional candidates for SODELPA

Taskforce setup to investigate series of robberies

Abortion ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena

New poll shows most New Zealanders support change in drug laws

Allbirds to cover cost of US staff abortions

Norway attack being treated as Islamist terrorism, police say

Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection

Special win for Stallions

7th place finish for Team Fiji

Greta Thunberg delivers a climate warning at Glastonbury

Kumuls tame Bati in physical thriller

Nofoaluma scores four as Samoa cruise to beat Cook Islands

Comeback win moves Labasa to sixth

Volavola boots Nadroga to Farebrother victory

Kiwis too strong for Tonga

Bua claims semi-final spot

Malele saves the day for Suva

Australia Selection downs Fiji

Kumuls clash a stepping stone for Bati

Ba Dragons too strong for RKS Eels

Important game for Nasinu

Gutsy QVS Knights beat RKS Eels

Abortion clinics start to close after Supreme Court ruling

Marist storms to U-17 final

Fijiana loses to Black Ferns Pango

Fiji 7s team goes down to NZ

Rasaku signs for Bayonne for two seasons

Celebrities react to the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

Another recession warning: Falling copper prices

Pratap expects improvements

Nasinu U-15 through to FSSRL final

Prince Charles expresses sorrow over slavery in Commonwealth speech

Pompeii: Ancient pregnant tortoise surprises archaeologists

Montpellier crowned Top14 champs

Passengers injured in bus accident

Australia's outsourcing businesses look to Fiji

Adele Roberts named role model of the year

Nadi retains core players

The economic consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade will be enormous, experts warn

China reopens visas for Australians

Aiyas proud to represent Fijian heritage

US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

Rakesa and Vatunisolo wins gold

'Loot' gives the gift of comedy

Latin America's kids slid into education black hole during pandemic

Ranadi Cup semi-finalists confirmed

NSW wins Women’s State of Origin

Juul seeks to block FDA ban on e-cigarette sales in US

Carpenter in custody for drunk driving

Faith based organizations play vital role in education

Member contribution picks up

Support from international partners essential

Fiji’s drug problem an issue for DPP

Focus on the needs of people: FCOSS

FEO pays out allowances to election advocates

Gold for Karan and Tabakaucoro

Second loss for Fijiana in Oceania

Bukayaro double saves Fiji

Australia's new PM vows 'reset' with France after submarine row

Fiji touted as Pacific hub for US

We know what to expect: Rawaqa

Fiji tourism gets glowing projection

Two further remanded for alleged brawl

Fiji signs $150m loan agreement with ADB

SODELPA to remove material after breach

Late start to Nasinu prep

Number of factors affecting sugar production: SRIF

Murrays Bay stabbing victim speaks of frightening incident

Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake

Witnesses drag feet at trial of Nipsey Hussle shooter

Cricket Academy venture into farming

N. Korea approves new frontline army duties amid tensions

Fiji goes down in Oceania 7s opener

Consideration of pay restructure depends on submission

Fiji can clear debts: Gounder

Trump election challenge 'a murder-suicide pact'

COVID vaccines saved 20M lives in 1st year, scientists say

Justin Timberlake apologizes for dancing badly in khakis

Unity Fiji representative referred to FICAC

Six-percent interest for FNPF members

Some players yet to join Flying Fijians camp

Planned power cuts in the West

Changes to DPL fixtures

Acting PM assures support towards police

Battle for top honors in schools rugby league

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells UK journalist to 'go back to your country'

Korea to strengthen relation with PIF

Boreholes to remedy water supply needs

SSDPSF mourns loss of Sharma

Political consensus would be a good start

Nike latest brand to leave Russia permanently

Germany takes step closer to gas rationing

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up

Government to shift offices due to traffic congestion

Lula's lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil nearly unchanged

Protecting ocean resource is imperative

Kumar plans to visit more rural schools

Conference to strengthen trade relations between Fiji and New Zealand

Matanatabu to represent Fiji in squash

Water project brings relief to Coboi Settlement

Gas prices sting US workers

No food, no shelter and fears of cholera

Mosese Vosarogo throws support behind FijiFirst

Netflix lays off 300 employees

U.S. Fed says banks can weather severe downturn comfortably

1/6 panel hears of Trump’s pressure on Justice Department

Johnny Depp band the Hollywood Vampires to tour in 2023

European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership

Rewa milk and butter prices increase

They’ll always have ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’

India aims to keep FY2023 fiscal deficit at last year's level - sources

Duo charged for Raiwai brawl

Ministry investigates possible monkeypox cases

Supreme Court ruling expands US gun rights

How a Venezuelan music scheme changed Raploch

Three more gold for Team Fiji

Navuma to lead Nadroga

Golden run for Tailevu North youngster

Man found unconscious in Suva

Many children feared dead in disaster

Minister explains Fiji’s debt status

104 new cases with no COVID deaths reported

First international rugby outing for Moceisawana

Vaccine removal scam resurface

Fijians encouraged to get five percent EFL shares

MOH to address backlog in medical supplies

Businesses increasing warehouse capacity

31 employed by new Supermarket

Lautoka and Fiji FA mourns loss of Chandra

Human behaviour impacts environment

190 Police recruits to graduate with Basic Recruits Course

Tourism has potential to invigorate economy

New ambulances to meet high demand

Ghastly shootings, political forces align to prompt gun deal

More rural farmers moving to mechanized agriculture

Tuilawaki wins gold with one track shoe

Welfare recipients registered under Climate Risk Insurance

Gold for Cikamatana at Mini Games

Fijians prepare for hip-hop battle

Fijians dominate Super Rugby stats

NFP responds to claims

Cuvu and Sigatoka Methodist retain titles

Refreshed Labasa ready for DPL

National cricket squad’s named

Marist is cricket champs

MOH receives 10 new ambulances

Mental disorder hits billion mark

Several people injured in Murrays Bay incident, one person in custody

79 Fijians reimbursed under Lagilagi Housing Refund scheme

Court hears of alleged shoelace usage

Vodafone Flying Fijians for PNC

COVID-19 vaccines for 100,000 children

Two in custody following Raiwai brawl

FijiFirst raises various issues with SOE

Fiji to strengthen relations with Austria and EU

Rabuka claims low-key NZ visit

Rates hikes the only way to curb inflation: minutes

Baseball history for Sorovakatini’s

Alleged drug man get bail

Tailevu school shows prowess

Break a blessing for Tailevu Naitasiri

Emilia Clarke swaps Game of Thrones' dragons for Chekhov's The Seagull

Chinese man jailed for sexual assault of Alibaba employee

Pacific presence in global arena critical

Musk's ex shares supportive message about their daughter

US collaborates with authorities

UK declares 'national incident' after virus is detected

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers plead for aid

Asia shares struggle, oil falls as recession fears linger

Putin says Russia is rerouting trade to China and India

Givenchy models walk on water in Paris Fashion Week

Worst time for first-home buyers in 65 years

Ford chooses Valencia for new electric car plant

Hailey Bieber Sued for Trademark Skincare Line

House values in half of New Zealand’s suburbs in decline

ACS to feature in Tailevu Zone

At least 1,000 people killed and 1,500 injured

Thriller ‘The Black Phone’ captivating

Europe told to prepare for Russia turning off gas

Shocking cancer numbers in Lautoka

FijiFirst launches website, candidate application opens

New agreement will ensure reciprocal membership

Radrodro’s trial to proceed in the High Court

Bari dedicates success to late mother

Classic Lion King waiata sung in te reo Māori

Does Tabuya’s comment reflect the view of the party?

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

Lal calls for more U-19 player’s game time

Survey to identify sugarcane farming challenges

Gold for Banuve in the 100m

Eels poach Momoisea