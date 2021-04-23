ABIF shows support for MOHMS

The Association of Banks in Fiji has donated $20K to the Ministry of Health to help in contact tracing efforts and containment of the coronavirus.

The ABIF commends the Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong for his continuing effort to lead the team in protecting all Fijians from the deadly virus.

ABIF Chair, Rakesh Ram, says they fully support the Ministry of Health in its attempt to bring life back to normalcy for the people of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Ram says Fijians need to stay home, practice social distancing and wear a mask.