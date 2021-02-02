Home

Business

ABIF extends Ram’s term as Chair

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 4, 2021 2:59 pm
Rakesh Ram

The Association of Banks in Fiji has extended Rakesh Ram’s term as the chair.

Ram was appointed to the role in September 2018 and has seen one of the most difficult times in banking during his Chairmanship.

It started with the tightening of the liquidity position in the market and how the association effectively managed the situation without significant impact on customers and the overall economy.

Article continues after advertisement

Ram was also the chair seeing the worst global pandemic where the ABIF accommodated the concerns of the customers and collaborated with the government to ensure that the customers are assisted.

The ABIF represents all commercial banks in Fiji namely ANZ, Bank of Baroda, Bred, BSP Bank, HFC Bank and, Westpac.

