ABIF contributes $50, 000 towards COVID-19 Donor Fund

The Association of Banks in Fiji has pledged $50,000 towards the government’s COVID-19 Donor Fund.

ABIF in response to the governments call hopes to offer relief to families and assist towards fund life-saving containment efforts.

Chair, Rakesh Ram, says in addition to a number of measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic effects, ABIF felt the need to provide further assistance towards the various communities affected by COVID-19 and post TC Harold.

Ram says it is also good to see that many Fijians are taking advantage of the packages offered by various banks to assist with the loans and mortgages.

