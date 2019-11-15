A 'travel bubble' between New Zealand and Australia could be a model for the future

It may be some time before tourists are traveling the globe again. But what if you could travel through designated, approved parts of it?

Politicians from Australia and New Zealand are discussing the possibility of opening up borders to each other, creating a travel corridor — or “travel bubble” — between the two nations.

Both countries almost completely shut their borders to foreigners in March, a huge blow to their respective tourism industries. But with both appearing to have successfully brought their coronavirus outbreaks under control, politicians are now talking about when borders could be opened to each other.

“If there is any country in the world with whom we can reconnect with first, undoubtedly that’s New Zealand,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last month.