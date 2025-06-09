A small table, big dreams at the Government Buildings

Kalesi Rokovusoni, known to everyone as Qei.

While most of Suva sleeps, 63-year-old Kalesi Rokovusoni, known to everyone as Qei, is already up, starting her day at 4am.

Her mission, preparing food to sell at her small table at the Government Buildings, where she has been a familiar sight for more than six years.

Qei’s table may be small, but the menu is full of comforting favourites like tea, roti, pudding, and lunch serves that have become a daily routine for public servants and passers-by.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am grateful to the Government for giving me this space, and I thank all the people who continue to support me every day.”



Kalesi Rokovusoni, known to everyone as Qei.

For Qei, her business is more than just income, it feeds her family, supports her grandchildren, and contributes to her church obligations.

“Every coin I earn helps someone in my family.”

Her journey hasn’t been easy. Early mornings, long hours, and preparing food for dozens of customers require dedication and patience. But Qei believes that honesty, humility, and kindness are key to running a successful small business.

“To anyone starting, I always say, be truthful, be humble, and always treat people with kindness,” she advises.

Qei’s story is a simple reminder that with determination and heart, even a small table can make a big difference.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.