A potent TakiMai Gold launched into local market

It’s marketed as the antidote to a stressful world, TakiMai Gold has hit Fiji’s domestic market and promises a more potent mix.

It’s a grog mix aimed at more than relaxation for you and your trusted social companions within the COVID-19 restrictions of course.

TakiMai’s General Manager Sales, George Kotobalavu says the research and science behind their kava has made this new product in their growing range a standout performer.

“The potency also talks about the intricacies of our processing at the factory where we are able to measure the kava lactones. So the kava lactones is the active ingredient in kava which gives you that calming and soothing effect.”

In addition to its potency, Taki Mai Gold is also an easy mix where all that’s required is water.