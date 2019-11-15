A month without income for Nadi Airport taxis

The Nadi International Airport Taxi Association is concerned that for a month now, a majority of drivers have not earned a single cent.

President Mohammed Mustapha says they have 66 taxis based at the Nadi Airport but since its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some drivers have not been able to earn an income.

“Well I’m not sure at the moment about the other drivers, there maybe some who are doing things here and there to meet the daily needs for their household and it’s a very tough time I can say. Nothing, no money for the couple of weeks and we have not been driving and we have not been getting any money.”

Mustapha also highlights that under the law, they cannot operate outside the Airport in order to find passengers.

He says majority of their members do not have land to farm and are the sole breadwinners in their family.

According to Mustapha, Fiji Airports has assisted them by waiving base fees indefinitely.

They are also calling on the relevant stakeholders to assist them in any way possible.

