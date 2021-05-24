Resorts receive advanced bookings

Discussions have been underway with stakeholders to identify the protocols that will need to be implemented when borders reopen to the world.

Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill says this will be an important aspect of reopening to ensure guests are comfortable in the country during a pandemic.

“There would probably be some more processes as we go to ensure that it’s done safely for locals and the tourists and I think from that perspective the industry I know I have full confidence that they will support and work with us.”

Hill also officially started work in the Nadi office last week following the mandatory quarantine.

He says morale is high with his staff and the industry players as they work on restarting tourism.



[Radisson Blu Resort Fiji]

A few resorts have also told FBC News that while Fiji is still planning to restart the industry, they’ve already received bookings.

According to Hill, this is a positive sign given the high competition from other destinations.

“I do think that as we go into next year we will see more and more coming and from a Fiji perspective we will reopen to the world but obviously it depends on what those governments do.”

Hill adds the plan now is to continue having virtual meetings with operators in getting their feedback.

