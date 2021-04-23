A few Nadi businesses have had to let staff go

A number of businesses in Nadi have taken the drastic step of letting their staff go.

FBC News visited a few restaurants to see first-hand what they are going through amidst the current pandemic.

Raju’s Restaurant Owner Ganeshwa Raju says he made the tough decision of reducing his staff from six to three employees.

Raju says he did this in his six restaurants in Nadi and Lautoka.

He says the main reason was due to business being slow.

India Gate Restaurant Manager Latchman says they also had to send a few staff home as they weren’t making good sales since the COVID-19 restrictions.

He says it was a tough decision.

Two other businesses in Nadi have also confirmed that they will have to reduce their staff numbers in the coming days.