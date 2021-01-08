A few Nadi Airport taxis still running

At least four to six yellow taxis continue to service the Nadi Airport ever since borders shut down last year due to the pandemic.

Nadi International Airport Taxi Association, President Mohammed Mustapha says these taxis are on a rotational basis as they have 66 other drivers who are looking for a job.

He says the majority of their job is based out of the domestic travelers.

However, Mustapha says the majority of their members are slowly adapting to the new normal and have ventured into other home-based businesses.

He says it hasn’t been easy for them as they are among the thousands of Fijians who have been badly affected by COVID-19.

Mustapha adds that this year, they are hoping for some good news however it will depend on the situation overseas.