A challenging market for agents: Khan

The real estate market has become very challenging for agents during this unprecedented time caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Bayshore Real Estate Director Arif Khan says the agents in the WesternDdivision are affected the most as they have to make decisions to sustain themselves and the sector.

Khan adds they are repositioning themselves to create activities within the sector.

“You know it’s not about profitability at this time in our sector. It’s about sustaining ourselves till we get out of the COVID crisis.”

Khan says they have seen an increase in the number of properties put on rent adding that there has also been a 30 percent decline in rental prices due to the economic crisis