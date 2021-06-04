99 percent decrease in tourism earnings

A decrease of 99.1 percent was noted in the Fiji’s tourism earnings over the March quarter of 2020.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics the earnings for the quarter stood at $2.8million.

The March quarter 2021 earnings was 17.6 percent or $0.6 million lower than the amount recorded for the December quarter of 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Earnings from Australia was down by 99.9 percent to $0.2 million contributing 7.1percent to the total.

New Zealand was down by 99.8 percent to $0.1 million contributing 3.6 percent to the total.

United States of America was down by 99.4percent to $0.2 million contributing 7.1 percent to the total.

China was down by 97.4 percent to $0.4 million contributing14.3 percent to the total.

These countries accounted for 32.1 percent of earnings in the March quarter of 2021.