945 new stock market investors in 2019

Nine hundred and forty-five new investors joined the stock market last year.

The South Pacific Stock Exchange says this is largely attributed to the successful listing of the exchange’s first tourism-based entity, Port Denarau Marina.

The SPX says in addition, market capitalization increased by 27 percent to over $4 billion, equivalent to 33.8 percent of Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product at the end of January.

Favorable trends were also noted in both the volume and value of traded securities which grew by 76 percent and 33 percent, respectively over the same period.

The SPX says they continue to engage both traditional media and online platforms to educate the public and investors on understanding the opportunities and risks of investing in Fiji’s stock markets.