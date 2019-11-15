$8m worth of remittance received via M-Paisa last month

$8m worth of remittance was received via Vodafone’s M-Paisa platform in July.

Acting Chief Executive Ronald Prasad says this is a huge increase compared to the remittances received in other months.

Prasad says these remittances are mostly from Fijians working or playing overseas and are sending money to their loved ones at home.

“So in the last four months or so it has grown from $2million a month to around $8million a month and we anticipate that it is going to continue to grow.”

Prasad says the increase is also attributed to the partnership formed between companies such as Western Union and World Remit.

Since its inception in 2010, M-Paisa now has 550,000 active users and people from 94 countries can now send money through the mobile app.