$80k upgrade for coconut storage area at FCM

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere yesterday commissioned the refurbished storage area [Source: Fijian Government]

Whole coconuts at the Fiji Coconut Millers factory in Savusavu can now be stored in a more hygienic space following the refurbishment of their coconut storage area.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere yesterday commissioned the refurbished storage area and commended the company for continuing to strive for quality and excellence in its operations.

Ratu Wiliame says before the concrete slab, coconuts used to be just stored on the ground, and they’d come in contact with mud and dirt which was unhygienic to the processing work done.

The storage area upgraded was done at a cost of $80,000.

$70,000 was given by government and Fiji Coconut Millers bore the remainder of the cost.

The upgrade of the storage area has also seen the company achieve Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) status for its Food Grade products.

The HACCP is a system which provides the outline for monitoring the entire food system, from harvesting to consumption, with the aim of reducing the risk of any foodborne illness.

The system is therefore designed to locate, control and mitigate potential problems before they occur.

Ratu Wiliame says the fact that the Fiji Coconut Millers Limited has accomplished this status is great news.