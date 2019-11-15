722,004 tonnes of cane crushed last week

The three Sugar Mills around the country crushed 722, 004 tonnes of cane as of yesterday.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says the mills crushing output has increased by 16 percent compared to the same period last year.

However, FSC notes that the quantity of production at the Labasa Mill was affected by low cane supply mid-week and again at the end of the week following rain.

FSC says the operations were interrupted on Wednesday due to heavy rain, and the factory stopped again over the weekend due to weak cane supply.

Labasa Mill crushed a total of 31,109 tonnes of cane for the week.

A total of 3,244 tonnes of sugar was produced for the week.

The Corporation says burnt cane in Labasa has now increased to 14.8 percent compared to 5.6 percent for the past week.

Rarawai mill crushed a total of 20,818 tonnes of cane for the week.

This was below the weekly target and was also the lowest for the same period in the past three years.

FSC clarified that the main cane carrier headshaft broke again on Friday evening resulting in a full factory shutdown.

Cane Lorries were then diverted to Lautoka, however, the mill resumed operation on Sunday afternoon and has crushed steadily since.

Lautoka Mill crushed a total of 32,665 tonnes of cane for the week.

This was higher than the weekly target, and also the highest cane tonnage crushed in one week for this season at the mill.

It produced a total of 2,903 tonnes sugar for the week.

Meanwhile, FSC is loading of two bulk sugar cargoes with 11,500 tonnes to the USA and 30,000 tonnes to Spain.

Loading is nearing completion and the vessels will depart our ports by end of the week.