$700,000 dividend payout to government from Unit Trust of Fiji

Unit Trust of Fiji Management Limited has paid out a dividend of $704,919 to government for the 2016 and 2017 financial year.

While handing over the cheque Unit Trust of Fiji Chair Shaenaz Voss highlighted that they were able to record a net profit after tax of $843,333.

Voss adds that the funds under Unit Trust’s investment portfolio was recorded at $176.6m and this was an increase from $138m in 2016.

She also highlighted other plans and investments that Unit Trust has for its unit holders in the coming years.

“We at Unit Trust have investments in South Seas Towage Limited which looks after the towage at the ports here in Suva as well as in other parts of the country. HFC Bank and government guaranteed bonds. We also provided funding this year to South Seas Towage Limited. For purchase and relocation of three tug vessels from Australia and also diversified shares in BlueScope Lysaght Limited as well.”

Voss says that in general the dividends to unit holders combined for 2016 and 2017 was $10.4m adding that this is the highest payout to the unit holders at Unit Trust of Fiji.

While receiving the cheque on behalf of government, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged the board and management of UOF for the strategic decisions made that has brought in a positive rate of return and more unit holders.

“What we as government are very excited about is the fact that we have seen a huge rise in a number of ordinary Fijians buying units in Unit Trust of Fiji. That is highly significant, so we have people for example who are, members of land owning units when they get they equal share of rental money, they are investing this money. People are actually saving money. And we have other people working in the hotel industry ordinary employees in various organisations are actually putting their money in Unit Trust of Fiji.”

Unit Trust of Fiji had an eight percent growth in unit holders and recorded a total of 18,694 unit holders in 2017.