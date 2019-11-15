Home

$6m woodchip shipment off to China

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 13, 2020 2:25 pm
Tropik Woods Fiji has successfully secured a China shipment during this time of substantial business downturn. [Source: Tropik Woods Fiji]

Tropik Woods Fiji has successfully secured a China shipment during this time of substantial business downturn.

Board Chair Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says Tropik is doing everything to rejuvenate its business for workers, landowners and stakeholders who rely on the pine industry.

Ratu Wiliame says while woodchip has taken a major hit in volume and price, they explored the China market and succeeded in securing a shipment.

The last time China took a shipment was in 2016.

A vessel is being loaded at the Wairiki facility and is expected to take 43,000 tons of woodchips valued at $6m.

The company will continue to communicate with export customers in Japan and China to secure more shipments.

