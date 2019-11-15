66 yacht permits approved by iTaukei Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has given sixty-six yachts permits to enter Fiji waters since the Blue Lane initiative began in June.

This was confirmed by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during a Talk Show – “Na Noda Paraiminisita” on Radio Fiji One after some maritime communities banned these yachts from entering their fishing grounds.

Bainimarama says all protocols have been followed before yachts sail our waters.

“Before the permit is given by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, the Customs and the Ministry of Health works on the clearance and the ok of these yachts. So once they are given the permit, they will then be able to sail across our waters, and our fishing ground and no one can stop them.”

Bainimarama says yachts are only allowed to enter rural communities if they are given the permit from the iTaukei Affairs Ministry.

“For people living in the rural and maritime communities, I want to confirm that all yachts seen around your waters have their permits and they have all undergone the relevant COVID-19 check protocols.”

The government together with the Health Ministry is working to ensure that we contain the spread of the disease at the same time revitalize our economy.