$61m Fiji Airways profit used for survival measures

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen says the $61m profit made in the previous financial year was brought forward to their cash reserves in order for the company to survive.

Viljoen says they used the profit for the months of April, May and a bit of June as they recorded almost zero revenue due to the effects of COVID-19.

He says these were all survival measures and the company is now into its preparation mode.

“So we have now already started saying that we got to bring our costs down by another 20% or 30% so I have a dedicated cost team. We are revisiting every contract, we are renegotiating every contract and we are doing all the work now as part of our being ready. So we are going to be cost ready, travel ready and commercial ready as soon as there is a sign of a market opening.”

Viljoen says once border’s open up they will introduce huge discounts for travel to Fiji in a bid to attract tourists.

“We’ve got packages on the table today that were 60% cheaper than they were in the past, some 70% and the minimum we are looking at is 45% and now we are calling that our commercial ready “Bula Bubble” campaign.”

He says they will launch these packages as soon as there is a sign of borders opening.