$60m disbursed under COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme

The Fiji Development Bank has disbursed nearly $60 million under the COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme.

Chief Executive, Saud Minam says during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 last year, the Government announced the COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme in the Economic and Fiscal Update Supplement to the 2021-2022 Budget Address.

Minam says from August to September, they had received 14,500 applications.

He says they received applications from around the country but the highest number of applications were from the Western division.