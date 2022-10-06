$60k boost for Cure Kids Fiji

Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa has raised $60,000 for Cure Kids Fiji through its community fundraising initiative.

The funds will support Cure Kids Fiji’s life-saving child health programs, the Rheumatic Heart Disease Prevention & Control Programme, and Fiji Oxygen Project.

Accor helped Cure Kids establish Cure Kids Fiji in 2006, and as one of their most committed and generous partners has helped continue funding vital child health programs to improve, extend and save the lives of Fijian kids.

The team at Accor has shown their passion and heart for Fiji fundraising over FJ$4 million throughout the years.

CEO Accor Pacific Sarah Derry says they hope the assistance goes a long way.

“Most importantly is that when we operate and have the privilege of operating hotels in the Pacific and particularly in Fiji that we want to be part of the community and we want to give back and we want to be part of positive solutions.”

Fundraising & Operations Manager, Cure Kids Fiji Jennifer Miller says they are grateful for Accor’s commitment, despite the challenges of the pandemic, to help continue funding the vital child health programmes.