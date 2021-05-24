Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nine-year-old succumb to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|
Full Coverage

Business

$57m Fijian goods for Japan

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 6, 2021 4:40 am
Mahogany

Fiji exports around $57 million worth of goods annually to Japan and tuna, mahogany, rain tree, and mineral water make up the majority of the export bundle.

This was highlighted during Investment Fiji’s virtual business-to-business platform targeted to both investors and buyers in Japan.

The month of October to November has been dedicated to the Asian market as Investment Fiji sets to market Fijian products and projects to Japanese investors.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty, says visitors will have access to investment projects across key industries together with a wide range of premium Fijian products and services on offer in Fiji through the virtual platform.


Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty

Some of the Fijian products imported into Japan include seafood such as big eye tuna and yellow fin tuna, wood products, and other potential products such as mineral water, sugar, spices, chocolate, clothing, and cosmetics.

Ambassador of Japan to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro, says strengthening economic relations between Japan and Fiji with a key focus on revitalizing trade and investment is one of the areas that the Japanese Embassy wants to focus on.


Ambassador of Japan to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro

He says they are pleased to have this Fiji-Japan Trade & Investment Mission with a strong initiative of Investment Fiji despite the world COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji’s import from Japan stands at close to FJ$200 million and largely includes the importation of vehicles and other machineries.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.