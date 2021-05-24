$57m Fijian goods for Japan

Fiji exports around $57 million worth of goods annually to Japan and tuna, mahogany, rain tree, and mineral water make up the majority of the export bundle.

This was highlighted during Investment Fiji’s virtual business-to-business platform targeted to both investors and buyers in Japan.

The month of October to November has been dedicated to the Asian market as Investment Fiji sets to market Fijian products and projects to Japanese investors.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty, says visitors will have access to investment projects across key industries together with a wide range of premium Fijian products and services on offer in Fiji through the virtual platform.



Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty

Some of the Fijian products imported into Japan include seafood such as big eye tuna and yellow fin tuna, wood products, and other potential products such as mineral water, sugar, spices, chocolate, clothing, and cosmetics.

Ambassador of Japan to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro, says strengthening economic relations between Japan and Fiji with a key focus on revitalizing trade and investment is one of the areas that the Japanese Embassy wants to focus on.



Ambassador of Japan to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro

He says they are pleased to have this Fiji-Japan Trade & Investment Mission with a strong initiative of Investment Fiji despite the world COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji’s import from Japan stands at close to FJ$200 million and largely includes the importation of vehicles and other machineries.