Business

$500,000 investment for Nadi coffee shop

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 22, 2020 4:15 pm
Around half a million dollars have been invested by the South Pacific Coffee Company to set up a shop at Nadi’s back road.

In the midst of a pandemic, new businesses continue to spring up in Nadi indicating the strong support shown by local investors.

Café Manager Mufeed Ali says the café recently opened a few weeks ago, and despite the current times of uncertainty, they have taken a leap of faith investing in the economy.

“We started back in June and it’s being 7 to 8 weeks now, we roast our own coffee like we have our own roaster at the back and because of this pandemic it has been a tough time but its good we are getting customers now.”

Ali says the coffee beans are imported primarily from Brazil and the company is the only roasting facility where guests can watch the roasting process live while enjoying coffee drinks and food.

He says this venture also created eight new jobs which is vital during these tough times.

The South Pacific Coffee Company is now working with local farmers in Vanua Levu and others to supply locally grown and harvested coffee beans.

